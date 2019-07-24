The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - It was the grooviest party in town as the Huntington Museum of Art hosted a free disco party Tuesday to celebrate the exhibit "The Richard C. von Hess Foundation Presents: 20th Century American Masters."
As part of its monthly Tuesday Tour Series, this fourth Tuesday Tour was a Macy's Free Tuesday event.
Disc jockey Ernie G. Anderson, who was inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2017, played disco music at the party.
Since some of the artists in the exhibit were active in the 1970s, HMA chose the disco theme to help celebrate the exhibit's run.
This exhibit is presented by The Richard C. von Hess Foundation.
The program is being presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.