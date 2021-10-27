HUNTINGTON — Huntington Museum of Art Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming will discuss an exhibit at HMA celebrating the 150th birthday of Huntington with a PowerPoint presentation via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The discussion link is https://bit.ly/3mjaJqS. The meeting ID code is 890 4895 0348. The passcode is 739477.
The Huntington Sesquicentennial Exhibit Presented by City of Huntington and the 150th Anniversary Committee continues on view at HMA through Jan. 16, 2022. HMA is also observing the city’s 150th birthday with the publication of a new art reference book compiled by Fleming and featuring close to 600 biographies on Huntington artists.
“This presentation on Nov. 2 will be a great way for the public to learn more about this important exhibit and ask questions via Zoom,” Fleming said in a news release. “The Huntington Museum of Art is very pleased to be part of the City of Huntington’s celebration of its sesquicentennial. Huntington has been the home to hundreds of artists, and the Huntington Museum of Art is proud to spotlight the work of many of the city’s most successful artists in this new exhibit.”
The work of Huntington artists such as Chuck Ripper, Adele Thornton Lewis, Billy Scott, June Kilgore, Theresa Polley-Shellcroft, Vernon Howell, Klaus Ihlenfeld, Tina Williams Brewer and Don Pendleton is highlighted in the exhibit.
A new biographical dictionary on artists who have lived in Huntington is titled “Eclectic Rhythms: The Artists of Huntington, West Virginia 1871-Present.” The new book is dedicated to noted art historian Chris Petteys (1927-2006), who authored the work “Dictionary of Women Artists: An International Dictionary of Women Artists Born Before 1900.”
The new book contains nearly 600 biographies of artists of every type who made their home in the city at some point during their careers.
“Editing a book about the artists of Huntington, West Virginia, was both a daunting and rewarding task,” said Fleming. “Huntington has been blessed with a number of talented artists, and I believe this book highlights the talents of each one of them while providing a valuable research tool for anyone interested in the city’s artistic past.”
This exhibit is presented by City of Huntington and the 150th Anniversary Committee and is sponsored in part by Truist WV Foundation.
This exhibit has been made possible in part by a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council. This project is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia. The program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on upcoming exhibits at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.