HUNTINGTON — Decorations and gift items were for sale, along with artwork by regional artists, at the Huntington Museum of Art’s annual Holiday Preview Sale at the newly refurbished museum gift shop Tuesday.
“This is our first Holiday Preview in our expanded museum gift shop, and we are excited to begin the holiday shopping season,” said Megan Hess, Huntington Museum of Art (HMA) museum shop manager and executive assistant.
The museum gift shop features apparel, scarves, jewelry, books, toys, wedding and baby gifts and a variety of handmade items from local artists.
This year’s Holiday Preview Sale took place on the same day as an evening performance by the Musical Arts Guild in HMA’s Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium.
Tuesdays are free admission days at HMA, and visitors were able to visit the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory and HMA’s current exhibits.
Free Tuesdays in 2019 are sponsored by Macy’s, officials added.
For more information, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.
— The Herald-Dispatch