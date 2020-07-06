HUNTINGTON — KidsArt is continuing online.
Although the Saturday KidsArt sessions at the Huntington Museum of Art have been postponed during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the museum announced last week that it will begin posting videos online of art activities that parents and children can complete together at home.
The videos are created by and will feature Saturday KidsArt instructors Charity Baker and Kaitlin Donnally, a news release from the museum said.
“Saturday KidsArt has a strong and loyal following in our community,” HMA Education Director Cindy Dearborn said in the release. “We are happy to bring these art projects to our community via videos being posted to our social media platforms. We know the students and parents miss the opportunity to work with Charity and Kaitlin in person. However, we received positive input from supporters after posting an initial Saturday KidsArt video over the Father’s Day weekend.”
Videos will be posted on the Huntington Museum of Art’s social media platforms at 1 p.m. each Saturday in July and August.
Saturday KidsArt has taken place for several years at the Huntington Museum of Art as part of its Museum Making Connections outreach program.
Saturday KidsArt is sponsored by Cabell Huntington Hospital.
For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.