HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will display artwork by participants in its studio classes and workshops during the Studio Selections exhibit from May 21 through June 12. A free opening reception for the exhibit will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, as part of the 4th Tuesday Tour Series at the museum.
“We are excited to give participants in the art classes and workshops at the Huntington Museum of Art the chance to display their artwork in a museum setting,” said Education Director Cindy Dearborn. “It is also nice for museum visitors to see the quality of the work taking place in our art studios here at the Huntington Museum of Art.”
Recent studio classes offered at the museum include ceramics, photography, painting, printmaking and drawing. For more information on Huntington Museum of Art exhibits and classes, visit hmoa.org.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and from the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
