HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Municipal Development Authority met Monday and voted to approve a $30,000 donation to Huntington in Bloom.
Huntington in Bloom is a nonprofit that plants flowers around Huntington’s downtown and is responsible for much of the city’s other holiday decorations. HMDA has previously donated $25,000 a year to the organization but was asked to increase the amount to $30,000 due to increased material costs for items like fertilizer.
HMDA’s Executive Director Cathy Burns said in her director’s report that work was continuing to make the former ACF sites on 3rd and 5th avenues suitable for redevelopment. Burns said HMDA had received $8 million in federal funds to pay for new infrastructure and utilities on the site.
Burns said she hopes the property that faces 3rd Avenue near 24th Street would receive two bids, one from the Robert C. Byrd Institute for a new welding and robotics building and another yet to be determined in a second building.
