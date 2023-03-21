The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

City of Huntington employees place Huntington in Bloom flower pots around downtown Huntington, 2022.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Municipal Development Authority met Monday and voted to approve a $30,000 donation to Huntington in Bloom.

Huntington in Bloom is a nonprofit that plants flowers around Huntington’s downtown and is responsible for much of the city’s other holiday decorations. HMDA has previously donated $25,000 a year to the organization but was asked to increase the amount to $30,000 due to increased material costs for items like fertilizer.

