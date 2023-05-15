HUNTINGTON — Huntington may have a new hotel coming to town.
In a meeting on Monday, the Huntington Municipal Development Authority board authorized the sale of 2.04 acres of land at KineticPark to Emerald Hospitality to build a Holiday Inn Express and Suites.
The land is directly adjacent to the Fairfield Inn and Suites and will be owned and operated by the same owner as the other hotels in KineticPark if the franchise is ultimately approved, according to HMDA Executive Director Cathy Burns.
Burns said the hotel would add 108 hotel rooms in Huntington, which she said is in demand due to the recent increase in shows, conferences and other significant events the city has hosted. Burns said the property had previously been considered for a hotel but had lost interest during the start of the pandemic.
The land will be sold at $375,000 an acre for a total price of $766,500.
The HDMA board also approved the sale of 6.7 acres of the former ACF site to West Virginia American Water. The sale price is $115,000 an acre.
Burns said the property is adjacent to the West Virginia American Water offices in Huntington and will allow the company to expand and modernize its facilities. The site is on 3rd Avenue, closest to the floodwall and the railroad lines.
The site has already been cleared and is ready for construction.
Burns said the site is slightly elevated in relation to the surrounding properties, making it challenging to develop comfortably with the surrounding neighborhood. This has made HMDA consider the site separate from the rest for development purposes. Burns said the sale to West Virginia American Water is a perfect use of the less-desirable land by allowing the company to serve its customers better.
