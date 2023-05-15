The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington Municipal Development Authority on Monday authorized the sale of land at KineticPark to Emerald Hospitality to build a Holiday Inn Express and Suites.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington may have a new hotel coming to town.

In a meeting on Monday, the Huntington Municipal Development Authority board authorized the sale of 2.04 acres of land at KineticPark to Emerald Hospitality to build a Holiday Inn Express and Suites.

