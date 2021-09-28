HUNTINGTON — Demolition is scheduled to begin at the former ACF Industries property in October.
At a Monday board meeting of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, the board authorized awarding the bid for demolition to Raze International Inc. for $1,061,000. Work is slated to be complete by March 11, 2022. The contractor will receive a notice to proceed on Oct. 4.
“It’s taken a year and a half but it’s coming together,” said Cathy Burns, the executive director of HMDA.
For the demolition, HMDA received six bids and a committee interviewed three contractors. Hull Environmental was a consultant on environmental work and aided in the bidding process. Raze had the lowest price and had positive references from the state and other businesses. It was the contractor for the demolition of the old Cabell County Jail.
HMDA bought the ACF property in early 2020 for $3.12 million. The site is key to the city’s plan to remake the area and other surrounding properties, such as the former Flint Group Pigments property, into the Huntington Brownfields Innovation Zone, or H-BIZ.
Mayor Steve Williams previously announced the demolition effort at the West Virginia Brownfields Conference earlier this month. There, he said that demolition of 18 obsolete buildings on the ACF property would begin by Thanksgiving. Williams added at the time that the property is also planning to get a certificate of cleanup completion from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection by the end of the year. Three buildings, one of which is a warehouse and the other two that have historical value, will remain at the site.
Over the next six months, HMDA will work on its marketing pieces and begin thinking about construction of shell buildings at the site, Burns said. HMDA has an existing redevelopment plan for the property. Burns said the goal is to focus on job creation development, such as manufacturing, research and green technology, at the former ACF site.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
