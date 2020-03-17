HUNTINGTON — Members of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) want to pursue the $1.2 million repair of a second hillside that is slipping at Kinetic Park, which will coincide with repair work being made to the original falling hillside.
During a regular meeting Monday, HMDA members agreed to seek tax increment financing (TIF) dollars to repair a falling hillside slope at Kinetic Park near the interstate. This is separate from the ongoing repair of slippage on the west slope, which crews began working on last year.
The proposal to use TIF dollars for repairs will go before a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. March 30 during a regular Huntington City Council meeting. The TIF district around Kinetic Park, known as TIF #2, expires in about 18 years.
Council members will then vote whether to submit the project request to the West Virginia Development Office, who will have final approval.
Slippage at Kinetic Park has been a problem for decades, stemming from insufficient natural spring drainage as Kinetic Park was developed in the early 2000s, said HMDA Director Cathy Burns.
When work began on repairs to Kinetic Park’s west slope last year, Burns said crews discovered other areas that could slide down if they are not addressed quickly. HMDA’s Executive Board then decided crews should repair all problematic areas that were found at once rather than making repairs in stages.
“While it is somewhat a nuisance to have this work going on behind the approximately six houses this is occurring behind, they have much better level of comfort knowing we are doing a comprehensive repair rather than just piecemealing it,” Burns said.
If the project is approved, the repairs will be engineered by Podesta and Associates and the work will be contracted to K&N Contracting, of Elkview, West Virginia.
Engineer Peter Podesta said the second slope repair will consist of locking in soil with a cement and soil mixture and installing drains to move water to the hill’s natural drainage channel.
“(The slope) is starting to move down and right now, we are trying to nip it before it creeps down into the creek and the price to fix it will be substantially higher,” he said.
K&N Contracting is already the contractor hired to repair the original slip for $2.5 million. During a regular meeting in January, City Council members approved loaning $1.8 million toward the project, which will be reimbursed to the city through dollars generated from the TIF district.
Also during Monday’s meeting, Burns said she’s received results from environmental testing at the former ACF Industries complex. HMDA purchased the complex for $3.12 million last month, which includes property between 3rd Avenue and the Ohio River along 24th Street and a parking lot on the south side of 3rd Avenue.
Results from 50 core drillings around the complex showed the presence of no herbicides, mercury, pesticides, volatiles or PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls), Burns said. More drilling is needed on grounds near the riverbank and from inside the more than 25 buildings on the complex.
Because of the positive results, Burns said the parking lots will be removed from the complex’s remediation plan, making the lots immediately available for redevelopment.
So far an interested buyer has not stepped forward for the complex. Burns said she wants to sell the entire complex to one developer rather than breaking it and selling it in pieces.