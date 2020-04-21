HUNTINGTON — Members of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority agreed Monday to apply for up to $1.9 million to fund the cost of ongoing hillside slip repairs at Kinetic Park.
The loan will be for a line of credit with WesBanco bank and will go toward repairing ongoing slips at Kinetic Park, which were caused because of improper water drainage when the park was originally constructed. One slip, on the west slope, has been in repair since last year. Another hillside slip, near Interstate 64, was discovered earlier this year.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Monday’s meeting was closed to the public. It was streamed online, on Facebook and on channel 24 on the Comcast/Xfinity cable system.
Executive Director Cathy Burns said the HMDA had originally identified funds from the tax increment financing district around Kinetic Park to pay for the slip repairs. However, the ongoing pandemic has drastically affected TIF revenue, leaving the project’s funding in jeopardy.
“The revenue has been drastically impacted,” Burns said. “With that understanding and that new knowledge, I approached WesBanco and they have agreed to a line of credit which will be used to pay for the ongoing construction repairs for slip number 1 and slip number 2.”
Burns said the loan amount was decided because repairs to slip No. 2 will cost $1.2 million while the current balance on the slip No. 1 repair is $690,000. Together that equals $1.9 million needed to finance both repairs, she said.
HMDA previously hired Podesta and Associates to engineer erosion and sediment control and the installation of storm water lines and drains. HMDA then hired K&N Contracting, of Elkview, West Virginia, to complete the work.