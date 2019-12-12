HUNTINGTON — Under a proposed intergovernmental agreement, the city of Huntington will loan about $1.8 million to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority for a hillside slip repair at Kinetic Park, which is already under construction.
If the agreement is approved by Huntington City Council, all revenue generated from the tax increment financing (TIF) district surrounding Kinetic Park would go toward repaying the city within four years, said Cathy Burns, HMDA executive director.
At the same time, Burns and Mayor Steve Williams are asking council members to remove residency requirements for HMDA’s 15-member board, citing difficulty finding qualified candidates to serve on it.
The intergovernmental agreement and elimination of residency requirements were presented as proposed ordinances to the city’s Administration and Finance Committee on Monday night. The committee moved both proposed ordinances forward with favorable recommendations. The proposals require two readings during City Council meetings before a vote may take place.
Slippage to the west slope of Kinetic Park has been a problem for many years, stemming from insufficient natural spring drainage as Kinetic Park was developed in the early 2000s, Burns said.
To tackle the problem, HMDA hired an engineering firm to plan erosion and sediment control and the installation of stormwater lines and drains. HMDA then hired K&N Contracting, of Elkview, West Virginia, to complete the work for $2.5 million. HMDA agreed to pay for the project from revenue generated as incremental increases in personal and real property taxes within the district, known as TIF No. 2.
Burns said during an HMDA meeting last month that she originally intended to get a bank loan to finance the project and repay it with the TIF No. 2 account. However, after researching the district’s founding language, she discovered it was established as a pay-as-needed account with no financing obligations permitted.
About $617,000 was paid from the account to begin the project, meaning about $1.8 million is needed to finish it. The proposed intergovernmental agreement will allow the city to advance $1.8 million to HMDA, which will repay the city as TIF revenue comes in monthly. The account generates about $500,000 a year, so Burns expects it to be repaid within four years.
“There’s not enough revenue in the TIF account currently, and we wanted to go ahead and comprehensively address the slope erosion that’s occurred out there,” Burns told Finance Committee members. “We don’t want to piecemeal it, so we felt that it was paramount to go ahead and address the full construction project.”
Burns said the slip repair is proceeding smoothly and is expected to be finished in two to three months.
Also during the Finance Committee meeting, Burns asked members to forward a proposed ordinance that will strike residency rules for members of the HMDA Board. According to the city’s charter, HMDA’s board shall consist of the mayor, one City Council representative, three business representatives, three industry representatives, three labor representatives and four economic development representatives. All members “shall be citizens and bona fide residents of the city.”
Burns is asking the residency line be stricken from the code, which she said is in line with a 2012 voter referendum that ended residency requirements for city employees. One member recommended for HMDA’s labor representation has a Huntington address, but lives outside city limits, she said.
Council member Mike Shockley made a motion to forward the ordinance to City Council. After a brief pause with no second to the motion, council member Mark Bates said he was unsure how he felt about the request. Mayor Williams then addressed the committee, saying the change is necessary to ensure HMDA’s board has the proper structure.
“If you’re not sure how you feel about it, then I encourage you to please move it forward so we can continue to discuss this,” Williams said. “The reason we are asking for this is that we are having difficulty being able to get qualified individuals to meet the specific criteria that’s required for the Municipal Development Authority requirement of business, labor, as well as other specifications.”
Council member Carol Polan seconded the motion before it was unanimously forwarded by the committee. City Council members may hold a first reading for both proposed ordinances during a Dec. 23 meeting at the earliest.