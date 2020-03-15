HUNTINGTON -- The Huntington Middle School Robotics team JASE won the first-place Teamwork Champion award, and team Vexation Creation won the third-place Teamwork Champion award at the VEX IQ WV State Tournament at Fairmont State University.
The members of Team JASE are eighth-graders Jonathan Niese, Jackson Drummond, Darien Casebolt and Simeon Schray. The members of Team Vexation Creation are Torin Risch, Steven Wheeler, Mea Markun and Audrey Barrios.
Team JASE is invited to compete at the VEX Robotics World Championship. The VEX Robotics World Championship brings together top robotics teams in elementary, middle, high school and college divisions to celebrate their accomplishments and participate with the best teams from around the world.
"I am proud of these students for their ability to take what they've learned in their team research and apply it to building and programming a robot, and then going through the rigors of competing with their creation," said team adviser Leann Haines. "The VEX IQ Challenge has truly sparked their natural curiosity about STEM subjects, which will serve them well throughout their education."
For more information, visit VEXRobotics.com.