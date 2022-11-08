HUNTINGTON — Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets is conducting the Holiday Candlelight House Tour this year after a two-year absence, according to a news release.
The fundraiser event will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event at any home on the tour. Tickets can be purchased at Bella Consignment Shop, Wildflower Gift Gallery (the Market), Red Door Home, Archer's Flowers, Justice Glass & Supply, Spurlock Flowers, Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau and Sloane Square Gallery.
The tour will consist of five homes plus a shop showcasing holiday decorations. A handmade quilt will be raffled, and a silent auction of several baskets and other items will be available. The quilt will be displayed at Bella Consignment Shop. The drawing will be Dec. 4 during the House Tour. Tickets are $5 for one ticket and $10 for three tickets.
All proceeds will go to help sick and injured homeless animals at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. For more information, call 304-417-0562.
