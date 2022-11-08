The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets hosts the Holiday Candlelight House Tour from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

HUNTINGTON — Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets is conducting the Holiday Candlelight House Tour this year after a two-year absence, according to a news release. 

The fundraiser event will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event at any home on the tour. Tickets can be purchased at Bella Consignment Shop, Wildflower Gift Gallery (the Market), Red Door Home, Archer's Flowers, Justice Glass & Supply, Spurlock Flowers, Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau and Sloane Square Gallery. 

