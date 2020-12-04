HUNTINGTON — With traditional Christmas events in the Tri-State being canceled due to COVID-19, a Huntington family’s journey to seek a safe outlet for their Christmas spirit has led to a citywide competition.
Huntington’s inaugural “Holiday Road Christmas Light Competition” will start Saturday, Dec. 12, and follow for the next 12 days until Christmas.
Mary Smirl said the idea came from her daughter Rileigh, a junior at Marshall, while the pair discussed ways they could make up for the canceled parade and other events around Huntington. City councilwoman-elect Holly Smith Mount also helped bring the idea to fruition.
“I think Huntington has done a really great job at doing events at Christmas time,” she said. “This year we were just called upon to find something new, different and safer.”
There are two ways to participate in the event — by decorating a Huntington home and entering it into the contest or by paying to vote for the house the participant thought was best decorated after following a map at their own leisure.
Entry fee to the event for decorated homes is $25, and each vote costs $1. The proceeds will go to Harmony House this year. The houses will be divided into three categories: traditional, most creative and the “Clark Griswold” category.
On Dec. 12, a map will be made available online and on Facebook for the public to view the houses. A yard sign with a number will be visible in front of each. After viewing all the houses, participants can go online and vote for which home they think was the best.
The winners will receive a trophy and bragging rights, Smirl said. So far, only 16 houses have signed up, but their goal is 50.
“I know driving around Huntington, that many houses are decorated at least,” she said.
Smirl said she is excited to see what the participants will do.
“Some of the houses are going to theme it,” she said. “I think one is a ‘Toy Story’ theme and will have Woody and Jesse out in the yard waving.”
While the event was created because of COVID-19, Smirl said she hopes it continues in the future and other nonprofits can benefit from it.
Anyone who wants to enter can email htownholidayroad@gmail.com or find the event on Facebook.