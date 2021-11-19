ASHLAND — The glow of more than 800,000 lights is shining from Ashland Central Park as it welcomes the annual Winter Wonderland of Lights.
The lights decorate 60 holiday displays, which include everything from a Christmas tree forest to a chorus of angels spread around the 52-acre park. Opening ceremonies for the event took place Monday, and the lights will be available to view daily through Jan. 2, 2022.
As part of the five-week festival, the annual Christmas parade will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, in downtown Ashland. This year’s parade will feature a theme of “Christmas Miracle” and will be led by grand marshal Montana Fouts. Other events, including train rides, visits with Santa and karaoke, also are planned as part of the festival. A complete schedule of events can be found online at www.winterwonderlandoflights.org.
The Winter Wonderland of Lights is open from dusk until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from dusk until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is free.
The festival is a project of the Ashland Alliance.
