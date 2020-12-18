Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Students in Cabell County were offered the school system’s holiday meal in a new way this year.

Because students are learning remotely this week due to the county being designated orange on the West Virginia Department of Education color-coded metrics map released Saturday, Cabell County Schools on Thursday served its holiday meal of turkey and gravy, complete with all the “fixin’s” and a slice of cherry pie for dessert, from the county’s “Grab-N-Go” summer food service sites.

The free meals were claimed quickly at sites like Central City Elementary School, where staff members were on hand to give the meals to students and their families.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.