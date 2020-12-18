HUNTINGTON — Students in Cabell County were offered the school system’s holiday meal in a new way this year.
Because students are learning remotely this week due to the county being designated orange on the West Virginia Department of Education color-coded metrics map released Saturday, Cabell County Schools on Thursday served its holiday meal of turkey and gravy, complete with all the “fixin’s” and a slice of cherry pie for dessert, from the county’s “Grab-N-Go” summer food service sites.
The free meals were claimed quickly at sites like Central City Elementary School, where staff members were on hand to give the meals to students and their families.