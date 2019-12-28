COLUMBUS, Ohio — Holiday travel in Ohio this week killed 12 people in eight fatal crashes, outnumbering deaths reported in both 2017 and 2018, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The three-day reporting period ran from midnight Monday through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Last year, 11 people were killed in the reporting period, which ran two days longer, from Dec. 21-25.
More Americans were predicted to travel than ever before this holiday season, according to the AAA annual holiday forecast.
The forecast showed more than 115.6 million people traveling from Dec. 21 through New Year’s Day.
The Ohio Department of Transportation displayed various holiday-themed messages throughout the week in an effort to promote safe driving during the heavily trafficked period and deter distracted driving, road rage and other factors that typically result in deadly crashes.
ODOT also encouraged motorists to drive sober, as drunk driving-related crashes are preventable.
“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead to designate a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” Col. Richard S. Fambro said in the Ohio State Highway Patrol release. “Motorists can help fight the battle against impaired driving by actively influencing friends and family to do the same.”
The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and Kentucky State Police also reminded drivers to be responsible in their travels.
Over the past five years, 22 deaths occurred over Christmas and New Year’s due to impaired driving in Kentucky.
The public is encouraged to report dangerous or impaired drivers and drug use as the new year approaches.