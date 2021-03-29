IRONTON — Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday has been appointed by Gov. Mike Dewine to the state Council on Juvenile Justice.
The appointment runs through Oct. 31, 2023, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
“I am humbled by the appointment,” Holliday, the president of the county board of commissioners, said Friday. “I am honored to serve on Gov. DeWine’s Council on Juvenile Justice as it offers another opportunity to advocate on behalf of children. As a county commissioner I am constantly looking to improve the quality of life for the people I serve, and there is no better way to build a brighter future than by investing in our youth today.”
Before being elected to the board, Holliday served as a member of the Dawson-Bryant Board of Education.
Holliday also serves as a member of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO). It is her second term on the group, which represents county commissioners in 88 Ohio counties. She was renamed to the post late last year.
“Since I have known her, Commissioner Holliday has been an active and dedicated commissioner and County Commissioners Association member,” Cheryl Subler, CCAO executive director said in a prepared release. “Her involvement as a CCAO board member has been invaluable as we work to build stronger counties for a stronger Ohio.
“I have no doubt she will flourish in this new role as county leaders continue to improve the state-county partnership,” Subler said.
The Federal Office of Justice and Juvenile and Delinquency Prevention provides annual Title II Formula Grant Funding to Ohio to assist the state in preventing and reducing delinquency as well as address juvenile crime, according to a news release. The council reviews application for funding for youth services.
The Ohio Department of Youth Services awards the federal funding through a competitive process to community-based agencies serving youth, according to the release.