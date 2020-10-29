IRONTON — Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday faces Jeff Blakeman in the Nov. 3 general election for a four-year term on the board.
Holliday, 51, of Deering, a Republican, currently serves as president on the county board. Prior to being elected to the board, Holliday served eight years on the Dawson-Bryant Board of Education. She also serves as a director of the County Commissioner Association of Ohio.
The job pays $68,671 per year
“I want to make a difference,” Holliday said. “These four years we have been laying the groundwork for improvements to come. Now, more than ever, experience is important. I believe I bring that through my service on the commission and as a business owner. I think my track record speaks for itself.
“I am a voice for Lawrence County on the local, Tri-State and state level,” Holliday said. “I am working on expanding broadband to our rural areas. That will strengthen our opportunities for economic development.”
Blakeman, 39, of Willow Wood, a Democrat, is a union millwright seeking his first term as an elected official in the commissioner’s race.
“I’m for the people,” Blakeman said. “I support the 60,000 residents of Lawrence County. I want to be the voice of the people.
“Our roads are falling apart,” he said. “We have to get our infrastructure in order. I have been talking to some big companies. That’s the biggest complaint I hear from them. We have a lot of property available for development at The Point (a South Point industrial park). We have a port that provides an excellent opportunity for South Point. It’s cheaper to get goods in and out that way.”
Holliday says she has “consistently advocated on behalf of infrastructure so we can create an environment conducive to economic development. Chain restaurants won’t come to our area without good, strong roads.”
Asked about the overcrowding at the outdated Lawrence County Jail, Holliday said she helped provide ankle records to track those accused of crimes prior to trial.
“That has been a successful program,” she said. “We still need a new jail. Being on the state board, I can push for state funds for county jails across Ohio. Jails are expensive to build. We need help. We have worked to create a shovel-ready project should state funds become available.”
Holliday feels confident that state funds will be forthcoming since housing prisoners in county jails is a problem across Ohio.
Blakeman said he has a jail plan and is waiting on cost estimates.
He said commissioners “need to meet once a week. We need to do our job. A commissioner is not a part-time job.”
Holliday said the commissioners host meetings live on Facebook and get input from residents at a time when meetings are closed to the public due to the pandemic.
“We want to set the right example,” she said. “We had eight to 10 people comment during our meeting this week. I feel it’s working and we’re engaging our citizens.”
Blakeman said commissioners have set regulations to follow, but “we can meet with a mask on and keep socially distanced. I believe in face-to-face conversations.”
“I will have daily office hours Monday through Friday, if elected,” Blakeman said. “People will be able to get ahold of me. I feel this is a 24-hour-a-day job. I even post my cell number on my political signs.”
Holliday believes accessibility to the public and press is essential.
“There is never a question I am unwilling to answer or a topic I’m not willing to discuss,” she said.
Blakeman said the county needs to move forward to build a new ambulance station in Rome Township, something residents were promised when an emergency medical services ambulance district was approved.
“We need to get on the ball and get it done,” Blakeman said. “We pay that levy on our tax bills.”
County ambulances also should have the ability to take a person to Holzer Medical Center, he said.
“We need to take care of our elderly,” he added.
“We want to always provide services to protect and serve our residents in the most efficient way,” Holliday said.
County officials had to deal with cost estimates twice more than what was budgeted for a new ambulance station under construction in the Rock Hill area.
“We are evaluating sites for a new ambulance station in Rome Township,” Holliday said. “It is not off the agenda.”