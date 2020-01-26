RUSSELL, Ky. — Holzer Health System is hosting an employee recruitment fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the First Baptist Church of Russell in the gymnasium, located at 901 Ashland Drive, Russell, Kentucky.

The system is now recruiting nurses, nursing assistants, STNAs, laboratory, security, dietary, housekeeping, clerical and more positions.

To apply or for more information about job openings, visit www.holzer.org/careers. Anyone with questions should call Human Resources at 740-446-5105.

