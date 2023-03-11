The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — WSAZ’s Home & Garden Show kicked off Friday evening, and community members still have a chance to learn more about gardening throughout the weekend.

John Marra of WSAZ will share gardening advice and visitors can learn more about gardening products and services from more than 100 vendors. For those who missed Friday, the event is also open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

