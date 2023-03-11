HUNTINGTON — WSAZ’s Home & Garden Show kicked off Friday evening, and community members still have a chance to learn more about gardening throughout the weekend.
John Marra of WSAZ will share gardening advice and visitors can learn more about gardening products and services from more than 100 vendors. For those who missed Friday, the event is also open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Attendees can still see seminars focused on microgreens, composting, growing fruit trees and more gardening topics.
There is also a Kid’s Adventure Garden available with a petting zoo and interactive display.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for senior citizens age 60 and up, and free for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at mountainhealtharena.com via Ticketmaster or at the Mountain Health Arena box office.
