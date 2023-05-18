The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The 2nd Coming Family Life Church in Huntington is hosting a home-buying workshop presented by the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America on Saturday.

NACA assists those looking to become homeowners to those with poor credit. According to the organization’s website, the nonprofit was founded in 1988 and said NACA’s primary goal is to make the dream of homeownership a reality for working people and people with existing predatory loans.

