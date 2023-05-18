HUNTINGTON — The 2nd Coming Family Life Church in Huntington is hosting a home-buying workshop presented by the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America on Saturday.
NACA assists those looking to become homeowners to those with poor credit. According to the organization’s website, the nonprofit was founded in 1988 and said NACA’s primary goal is to make the dream of homeownership a reality for working people and people with existing predatory loans.
NACA claims to have the county’s best mortgage program, with their mortgage program allowing members to purchase homes without down payments, closing costs and below-market interest rates.
To be considered to become a NACA member, applicants must attend a workshop like the one on Saturday to be eligible to apply.
Saturday has two sessions with walk-ins welcome, the first between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and the second between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The 2nd Coming Family Life Church is at 2510 Washington Blvd. in Huntington.
