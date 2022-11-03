Lt. Steve Vincent of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department shows the jury the pants worn by the intruder in a November 2020 home invasion, during trial Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A jury trial against a Genoa man charged in a November 2020 home invasion is expected to continue into its second week.
On Thursday, Cabell County Circuit Judge Greg Howard said the trial against Nathan Dolen will continue next week. The trial began Tuesday at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Dolen is charged with attempted first-degree murder, entry of a building other than a dwelling, burglary, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of malicious assault, two counts of kidnapping, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and third-degree arson in the case after Orlinda and Ronald Adkins were found bloody and handcuffed in the living room of their home in the 7000 block of West Country Club Drive in Huntington on Nov. 22, 2020.
The Herald-Dispatch previously reported Ronald Adkins’ age as 56, but he was in his late 70s at the time of the attack.
On Wednesday, the couple testified about being attacked in their separate bedrooms, including being hit with a rifle, robbed, and being left injured in their living room. Orlinda Adkins testified that the intruder threatened to return and kill them if they called police.
Both victims testified that the intruder was a big man who could not be identified.
Lt. Steve Vincent, of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, spent nearly six hours on the stand Thursday. Vincent reviewed photographs and video surveillance footage from the victims’ home. He testified that the incident lasted more than two hours, with the intruder spending the first 45 minutes inside the garage before going into the home.
Footage from the victims’ home showed a person in red-and-black checkered pants, a black jacket, gloves, a hat, gray shoes and a face mask.
Vincent showed the jury the pants, which had duct tape along the waistline and on the knees.
Clothing seen on the surveillance footage was also found in the truck Dolen was driving when he was arrested later on the day of the attack. A face mask, jacket and gloves matched Dolen’s DNA, according to Vincent’s testimony.
Defense attorney Mike Frazier, who is representing Dolen, said no DNA analysis from the house matched the defendant and there was not a footprint analysis.
The surveillance video also showed the intruder returning to the garage and driving away in the victims’ Chevrolet truck.
Dolen is accused of pouring gasoline on the victims’ vehicle, setting it on fire and pushing it over a hill after transferring items that had been stolen from the home into another truck.
Two charges accuse Dolen of stealing more than $1,000. One count says Dolen stole a truck, handcuffs and rifle pressure washer, while another count states he stole a .38 pistol, a .357 revolver, a cellphone and other items.
