WAYNE — Firefighters in Wayne County responded Friday morning to a large house fire in the town of Wayne.
The call came in to Wayne 911 dispatchers at 4:25 a.m. Friday that a house along U.S. Route 152 on the hill above the Wayne Community Center was on fire.
The house, now destroyed, belongs to James Ramey Jr. III and is located where the former Wayne High School was located years ago. Ramey is a business owner and former mayor of the town of Wayne.
U.S. 152 was temporarily shut down in both directions in front of the Pioneer Motel as a result.
All family members and pets were able to make it out of the home unharmed.