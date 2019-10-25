HUNTINGTON — Baseball legends and men who literally reached for the stars highlighted the Marshall University homecoming parade Thursday evening.
Co-grand marshals for the parade were sons of Marshall Gary Ray and Bob Lang, retired NASA engineers who both enjoyed distinguished careers in the field, heading up major programs from the Apollo missions to the space shuttle program.
Rick Reed and Jeff Montgomery, sons of Marshall and Major League Baseball players, were joined by Cincinnati Reds all-time great Johnny Bench on the parade route as well. Bench went from the parade to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center for his Marshall Artist Series talk. All three men also will be at the groundbreaking of the baseball stadium Saturday morning.
The parade was capped off with a pep rally and bonfire.