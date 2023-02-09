The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230209-hd-hearing
Buy Now

City of Huntington Attorney Scott Damron appears Wednesday in Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles’ courtroom in a case against William Michael Balser, left.

 COURTNEY HESSLER |

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A homeowner who was sued by the City of Huntington to close down a West Huntington recovery home denied having bad intentions for the property.

Reentry & Recovery Limited Co., business and homeowner William Michael Balser, and Amanda McMullen, Balser’s wife who is listed as a member of the company, were named in a lawsuit filed last week by the city. The city wants an injunction allowing it to evict occupants of the home at 2240 Washington Ave. after discovering it did not have electricity.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.