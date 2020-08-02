HUNTINGTON — As school districts across the country begin to release tentative plans to bring students back to the classroom in the fall, some families who had a taste of what homeschooling could be like during the COVID-19 shutdown may choose to become their child’s primary teacher this year.
For Merisa Hensley, a Cabell County resident, keeping her two children, Jaxon, 3, and Jake, 9, home for the 2020-21 academic year seemed like the most practical option.
“For us, it wasn’t as much the virus itself or the scare, but just the way everything is set up. I just didn’t think that our 9-year-old would do well not being able to be hands-on, close to his friends or having to wear the mask all day,” Hensley said. “It’s just a lot for kids to take in.”
Jake has struggled with anxiety in the past, and the uncertainty of how the school year will unfold also played a role in Hensley’s decision — and she’s not alone.
A national survey by Nationwide Children’s Hospital found about 90% of parents are concerned about the school year, and two in five said they’re worried about their child’s mental wellness, nearly the same as those who indicated a concern for their physical well-being.
Hensley said although the county presented three options to families — a full-time, five-day scenario, blended model or virtual learning — she was concerned about her children receiving one-on-one attention.
“All the uncertainty, all the changes at one time, even the virtual option — for us, (Jake) excels in his work, so my worry was if there was a teacher from the state of West Virginia monitoring all the work, are they going to send out strictly all fourth-grade work? Are all of them supposed to be on the same level?” she said. “I didn’t feel like there would be a lot of individualizing. I didn’t feel like each kid would get that individualized approach.”
For her 3-year-old, Jaxon, Hensley has selected an at-home Pre-K program to further eliminate risk.
In June, The Washington Post reported that in 2016 about 3.3% of children in the United States were homeschooled — a number that remained steady for years prior — but there will likely be an uptick this fall as coronavirus cases continue to rise in many places.
Jessica Lynn Fox, artistic director and owner of 4th Avenue Arts in Huntington, said this need has certainly hit locally and pushed the facility to relaunch its homeschool program with a focus on performing arts for all ages this fall.
“As things so rapidly change, we saw a giant need. Our community started reaching out and asking and inquiring if we were going to be doing a program, and we had already had it in the works,” Fox said. “We’re hoping it will be a program that will help out families in general no matter what their learning situation is at home.”
Fox has been a homeschool educator for five years and a performing arts educator for 20 years.
“I highly value that philosophy and educational backing, and I think it’s a great tool. I really feel for everything in the public sector that the educators are up against and I can already feel the arts — it’s one of the things that I think unfortunately will have to be hard to maintain,” she said. “So as that’s my specialty, my genre, it’s one of the things I am really driven to provide.”
The program is cross-curricular, and most students will meet on Fridays.
Educators will include Fox and in-house staff, as well as Marshall University faculty.
“The kids, by the end of it, will have a digital portfolio for their homeschool review, and they will have a written portfolio by the end of it that they will be able to include in their end-of-the-year review,” Fox said. “It will have all the educational standards that they need for each subject that we cover, so it will be ready to turn in.”
Both the younger students and middle and high schoolers will also incorporate masks — which will be mandatory — into the curriculum.
“They can take these masks that they have to wear, and by building their costuming, they don’t feel like it’s something they have to bear the burden of wearing, but instead creating an art piece around these things they have been wearing,” she said. “Our older junior high/high school program will study some traditional Greek work, and we’re going to do some Greek mask work.
“The Greeks survived much worse than (COVID-19), so we’re going to talk about the drive and the grit behind the work they’re producing.”
Fox said further updates and information will be released this week, and those interested can check the 4th Avenue Arts Facebook page for details.
For parents who are able, like Hensley, a stay-at-home mother, a homeschooling approach may give families additional flexibility as the school year approaches.
“When you homeschool, it’s pretty simple as far as the process goes. You have to mail in a notice of intent to the Board of Education. It’s just letting them know that we’re homeschooling this year so they can withdraw them from the county school system,” Hensley said. “If people feel stuck in a predicament where they’re not able to do the virtual hours, it just gives families more flexibility. It’s on your time and depends on what your kids enjoy doing.”