HUNTINGTON — A group of homeschool students took over Skateland in Altizer on Wednesday afternoon.
Michael and Glade Keener, husband and wife, organized the group called “Homeschool Skate West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio,” which gathers homeschool students and their families for socialization outings as often as they can.
The group meets once a month at Skateland for a time of socialization, exercise and community fun while supporting the local business.
“We try and have it every month, and usually in the winter months we don’t, but the turnout has been so good since everything started sliding back to normal since the beginning of COVID that we’ve kept going every month,” Michael Keener said.
Keener added that events like the community skate are important for children who are educated in the home.
“It’s one of the big questions people ask when they find out someone is homeschooled. ‘What about socialization?’ or ‘Where do they get to interact with other kids?’ Well, we have things like this pretty frequently in different places where kids can get together,” Keener said.
While attendance varies from month to month, Keener said a record number of nearly 60 children showed up to Wednesday’s skating event.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
