BARBOURSVILLE — Saturday was a day for the bees.

Guests at Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville were able to see what all the buzz was about with honey bee-themed crafts and visits to the park’s pollinator field and beehives, all done in observance of National Honey Bee Day.

According to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, the state has an active beekeeping industry, and beekeepers are required to register with the agency. The WVDA helps beekeepers keep their hives free of disease and also helps them if they need to move bees to other states for sale or crop pollination.

It also works with the West Virginia Beekeepers Association to promote honey bees, hive products and initiatives to support beekeepers in the state.

National Honey Bee Day is celebrated annually on the third Saturday in August.

