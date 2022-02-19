HUNTINGTON — Blackjewel’s saga continued last week after the company’s former CEO Jeffery A. Hoops, his wife, Patricia Hoops, and Clearwater Investment Holdings LLC filed a motion Feb. 10 to remove its complaint against United Bank for freezing their bank accounts in 2019 from the local court to the federal court in Huntington.
The Hoops, of Milton, own the Hoops Family Foundation, which has donated money to Marshall University and Cabell Huntington Hospital. The foundation donated $3 million in 2012 to help create the hospital’s children’s wing, which bears its name. Clearwater Investment Holdings LLC is another Hoops company that is converting the old Morris Memorial Hospital in Milton into a 189-acre resort and hotel called The Grand Patrician.
The filing last Thursday seeks to move the case to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia’s Huntington Division from Cabell County Circuit Court due to the civil action being a matter between residents of different states and the amount in controversy exceeding the sum or value of $75,000.
The Hoops are Milton residents, Clearwater is a Delaware-based limited liability corporation and United Bank is a Virginia-based company, according to the complaint.
The plaintiffs originally filed suit in Cabell County Circuit Court on Dec. 30, 2021. They claimed the bank “abruptly, illegally and without justification froze the bank accounts of the plaintiffs.”
A lawsuit outlines the grievance of one party against another. It does not address both sides of the issue in question.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.