Lori Blackburn, left, NICU nurse manager at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital; Dr. Jodi Plumley, NTU medical director at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and associate professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine; Marsha Ater, president of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Auxiliary; Christina Matlick, administrative director for the Mylan Charitable Foundation; and Dr. Eduardo Pino, medical director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and chief medical information officer for Mountain Health Network, are shown.
The newly renovated NTU at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital was designed with bright colors and butterflies to match the other units in the children’s hospital.
Courtesy of Mountain Health Network
HUNTINGTON — The Neonatal Therapeutic Unit at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital has recently undergone a makeover thanks to a $1 million gift from the Cabell Huntington Hospital Auxiliary and a $500,000 grant from the Mylan Charitable Foundation.
Hospital officials say the Neonatal Therapeutic Unit is the first of its kind in West Virginia and one of the first in the United States to treat newborns prenatally exposed to substances causing symptoms of withdrawal, known as Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS). In this unit, the babies benefit most from the quiet, supportive hospital setting, according to a news release, in which babies with severe symptoms may need treatment with medications, while those with milder symptoms may only need therapeutic handling.
