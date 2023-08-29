The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Neonatal Therapeutic Unit at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital has recently undergone a makeover thanks to a $1 million gift from the Cabell Huntington Hospital Auxiliary and a $500,000 grant from the Mylan Charitable Foundation.

Hospital officials say the Neonatal Therapeutic Unit is the first of its kind in West Virginia and one of the first in the United States to treat newborns prenatally exposed to substances causing symptoms of withdrawal, known as Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS). In this unit, the babies benefit most from the quiet, supportive hospital setting, according to a news release, in which babies with severe symptoms may need treatment with medications, while those with milder symptoms may only need therapeutic handling.

