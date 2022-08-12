Child life specialist Stephanie Cape, left, and Ivory Kennedy, 4, of Hanover, W.Va., play together inside the new West Virginia Hot Dog Festival Playroom on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital in Huntington.
Attendees unveil signage on the glass walls inside Hoops Family Children’s Hospital during a dedication ceremony for the West Virginia Hot Dog Festival Playroom on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, inside Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital unveiled a new indoor playroom Friday morning.
The playroom is designed to bring a sense of normalcy to children in the hospital, as well as allow them to play and interact with others.
“Even when kids are ill, they still want to play,” said Melanie Akers, who serves as director of the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and maternity service.
The space will be used by children and child life specialists who are experts in helping children adjust to life in the hospital. Now having a place specifically designed for play will add to what these specialists can do.
“It gives us a better space designed specifically for kids. It’s so important to design space for them,” Akers said.
Funds for the playroom were raised through the West Virginia Hot Dog Festival, which has raised more than $250,000 since its inception.
John Mandt Jr., the owner of Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, created the festival to give back to the area. Mandt had two siblings die at a young age due to illness, which makes the effort even more personal.
“It was a thought and idea to what we could do to give back to the community,” Mandt said.
Now another major milestone of the festival’s accomplishments is being used at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
“It’s phenomenal — we have a monetary involvement but also a blood, sweat and tears involvement,” Mandt said.
Also present at the unveiling ceremony Friday were employees from iHeartRadio, who originally partnered with the festival to get the word out when it started.
“It’s been a great partnership over the years,” said Tracy Barmgard of iHeartMedia.
