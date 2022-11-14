The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Fifty-two years after 75 members of the Marshall University community died in a plane crash near Huntington Tri-State Airport, the next generation continues to remember their legacy.

A ceremony was held Monday, just like it is every Nov. 14, in honor of those killed Nov. 14, 1970, when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into a hillside as it approached the airport on a return trip from East Carolina University.

