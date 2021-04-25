ASHLAND — Hope’s Place, the regional children’s advocacy center for child survivors of sexual abuse, has announced the Hope’s Place Dodgeball Tournament.
The tournament will be Saturday, May 22, with team check-in at 10 a.m. at the Armory on Lexington Avenue in Ashland. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be enforced. In addition, there will be food and alcohol sales. Admittance to watch the event is free.
Registration for a team of four is $80, and proceeds directly benefit Hope’s Place.
“The Dodgeball Tournament is a fun community event, but most importantly, the funds raised at this event provide much needed services for sexually abused children in the Tri-State area,” said Lisa Phelps, executive director. “This fundraiser allows us to continue to provide quality services, free of charge, to area children and their non-offending caregivers who have been affected by sexual abuse.”
Hope’s Place provides specialized medical exams, forensic interviews, counseling and advocacy services to children who have been sexually abused. Hope’s Place served more than 550 child survivors of abuse in 2020 — more than 300 of those were new to our center. All services are offered at no cost to the survivor or their family at Hope’s Place Children’s Advocacy Center in Ashland.
This event is a collaboration between Hope’s Place and The Neighborhood. The Neighborhood started the first dodgeball tournament in 2018 to support anti-human trafficking efforts in the Philippines that were connected to Appalachia. The Neighborhood is participating with the WORK of Art makerspace products and merchandising for the event. These items are made by individuals who have had difficulty finding employment and are being trained in the Employment Initiative Program that is sponsored by Members Choice Credit Union.
For more information about the Dodgeball Tournament, visit www.hopesplace.org and click the Dodgeball link, call Hope’s Place at 606-325-4737 or email Tiffany Jobe at tiffany@hopesplace.org.