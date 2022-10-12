The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220406 hope 06.jpg
Buy Now

West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore discusses the Hope Scholarship Program at Covenant School on April 5.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — Members of the Hope Scholarship Board took the first step Wednesday in reinstating West Virginia’s nonpublic school voucher program.

Following the state Supreme Court’s ruling last Thursday dissolving the injunction placed on the program by a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge, State Treasurer Riley Moore called an emergency meeting of the Hope Scholarship Board for Wednesday afternoon in Kanawha City.

Joe Severino is a reporter for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.