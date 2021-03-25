The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The Lawrence County Horseman’s Association is hosting an expo and horse show beginning at noon Saturday, March 27, at the LCHA Arena, located at 475 Commerce Drive in Ironton.

The expo will have local vendors for people and horses.

