IRONTON — The Lawrence County Horseman’s Association is hosting an expo and horse show beginning at noon Saturday, March 27, at the LCHA Arena, located at 475 Commerce Drive in Ironton.
The expo will have local vendors for people and horses.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rain showers early then thundershowers for the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 25, 2021 @ 5:07 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Horseman’s Association is hosting an expo and horse show beginning at noon Saturday, March 27, at the LCHA Arena, located at 475 Commerce Drive in Ironton.
The expo will have local vendors for people and horses.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.