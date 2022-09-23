HUNTINGTON — A crowd gathered at the Guyan Golf & Country Club on Thursday evening to commemorate Hospice of Huntington’s 40th anniversary.
Hospice of Huntington is a nonprofit agency that has been helping people with serious illness since 1982.
“Hospice of Huntington came about because a group of people wanted to have those that were on their way to the valley of the shadow to be provided with love, comfort and compassion,” said Laura Darby, who called herself a representative of the founders of Hospice of Huntington. “They also wanted to give the families the support they needed. They are the rock and mortar of the foundation of Hospice of Huntington.”
The idea of Hospice of Huntington began in 1978, when a then-49-year-old Darby returned to Marshall University to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse. In her final semester, as part of her senior project course, she envisioned a hospice program in the city of Huntington.
“When I grew up, people were born at home and they died at home,” she said. “Hospice is allowing them to get the care and services they need to die at home, while giving the families the services they can rely on.
“It took me six weeks to get the board of directors together,” Darby said. “I had representatives from the hospitals, School of Medicine and others in the community. All the nurses and staff were volunteers in the beginning.”
From its beginning with a skeleton staff stacking supplies in an office at the health department in Huntington to a multimillion-dollar budget and state-of-the-art Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, the organization has found a place in the homes and hearts of many in the Tri-State, Darby said.
“In the beginning, we had to educate the community about hospice,” Darby said. “We had to educate them about the service we could provide.”
As the workload grew, a makeshift office was set up in a hotel room at the Prichard Hotel.
“The first office was a desk in a hotel room,” Darby said. “There was a very small budget, but nothing to really sustain salaries. But it was beginning to build momentum. There weren’t a lot of services provided to people in their homes, and there was a desperate need for it.”
Support trickled in from the Junior League of Huntington and Trinity Episcopal Church, which loaned the organization the third floor of its parish house and became Hospice of Huntington’s home for the next decade.
In the background, Darby and Charlene Farrell, the organization’s first executive director and first paid employee in 1983, worked on hiring more staff as funds allowed and obtained Medicare eligibility in 1986. At night, they shared calls for patients.
“We were the first hospice in West Virginia to become Medicare certified,” Darby said.
In 1994, it moved to its current location on 6th Avenue and started expanding into Wayne, Lincoln and Mason counties in West Virginia and into Lawrence County, Ohio, and surrounding communities.
“It’s really a miracle to see what Hospice of Huntington has grown into today,” Darby said.
Melanie Hall, Hospice of Huntington president and CEO, said the organization has grown into offering community bereavement and other service lines to help families earlier, before they meet hospice eligibility.
“Most of our patients are cared for in their homes, but our facility is also made to feel like home,” Hall said. “We can help them with health physician visits, caregiving and other services that fit into our mission of helping people with end-of-life care.”
She said since 1982, Hospice of Huntington has provided care to more than 15,000 patients and their families, thanks in part to donations and the support of the community. She said Hospice of Huntington does not take over the care families provide, but instead is there to help guide and support them.
“Many people in the community understand very well what Hospice is and are very supportive,” Hall said. “They have come to understand what a value it is to patients and families. For those that don’t know about Hospice, I encourage them to give us a call and let us explain our services and what we are about and how we can help them and work together with their doctor to ease the worries of caregiving and provide the very best symptom control possible. Our goal is to help them and their loved one live life to the fullest.”
For more information, call 304-529-4217 or visit https://hospiceofhuntington.org.