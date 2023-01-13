HUNTINGTON — Hospice of Huntington and Tri-State LifeCare will host a free “Welcome to Medicare” workshop from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, at Tri-State LifeCare’s main office at 1111 6th Ave. in Huntington.
The workshop will feature a presentation by Rebecca Gouty of the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services State Health Insurance Assistance Program and an opportunity to ask questions.
The event is intended for anyone approaching Medicare eligibility and for caregivers who would like to learn more about the enrollment process. Refreshments and free parking will be available for those who attend.
Anyone interested can register in advance by calling 304-529-4217. Pre-registration is preferred but not required. For more information about Tri-State LifeCare, visit tristatelifecare.org/.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
