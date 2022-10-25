HUNTINGTON — Hospice of Huntington and Tri-State LifeCare will host a free “Welcome to Medicare” workshop from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Tri-State LifeCare’s main office in Huntington, 1111 6th Ave., Huntington.
The workshop will feature a presentation from expert Rebecca Gouty with the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services State Health Insurance Assistance Program and an opportunity to ask your Medicare questions.
The event is intended for anyone approaching Medicare eligibility and caregivers who would like to learn more about the enrollment process. Refreshments and free parking will be available.
Pre-registration at 304-529-4217 is preferred but not required. For more information about Tri-State LifeCare, visit tristatelifecare.org.
