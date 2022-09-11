The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Hospice of Huntington and Tri-State LifeCare will host a free “Welcome to Medicare” workshop at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.

The event will be held at Tri-State LifeCare’s main office in Huntington, 1111 6th Ave. The workshop will feature a presentation from expert Rebecca Gouty with the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services State Health Insurance Assistance Program and an opportunity to ask your Medicare questions.

