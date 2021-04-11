HUNTINGTON — For two decades, Hospice of Huntington has hosted a bereavement camp specifically tailored to meet the needs of grieving children ages 6-16 called Camp Good Grief. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the staff have adapted the camp activities to a take-home format.
“We’ve had a great response, especially from schools,” said Shannon Casto, director of family services. “Children who wouldn’t usually be able to attend, or may be nervous to join a group, can take the backpack of activities and complete them at home in their own time. We are offering in-person individual and family sessions as follow up, too, if families need that support.”
Thanks to grant funding, these take-home packs are offered free to any child in the community who has experienced the loss of a loved one. Casto said she hopes this outreach will be especially helpful to children grieving a loss due to COVID-19.
“This year has been very hard on many families, and grief has looked different during the pandemic. We’re here to support them and help,” she said.
Packets will be available for pickup from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
Cabell County
Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington
Hospice of Huntington — Main Office, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington
Lincoln County
Hospice of Huntington — Lincoln County, 357 Walnut St., Hamlin, W.Va.
Mason County
Hospice of Huntington — Mason County, 2118 Jefferson Blvd., Point Pleasant, W.Va.
Wayne County
Hospice of Huntington — Wayne County, 8377 Rt. 152, Wayne
Lawrence County, Ohio
Hospice of Huntington — Ohio, 143 Township Road 1013, Suite #2, South Point, Ohio
To reserve your free take-home pack, call Hospice of Huntington at 1-800-788-5480.