IRONTON — Community Hospice is offering a new community grief support group, “What Does It Mean to be a Suicide Survivor.” The group is focused to family and friends who have lost a loved one by suicide. The four-week group will be offered in the Ironton office from 3:30-5 p.m. Mondays beginning Oct. 10. The office is located at 2029 S. 3rd Street, Ironton. Subsequent sessions will be Oct. 17, 24 and 31.
The sessions are offered as a follow-up to September’s Suicide Prevention Month. Friends and family often experience a range of unfamiliar emotional responses. The group will offer participants the opportunity to talk about their loss, understand the grieving process and the cycles of grief, and spend time with others who have experienced a similar loss.
All Community Hospice grief support groups are open to the public, not just those who have been served by hospice. Anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one by suicide is encouraged to attend. COVID-19 precautions will be observed, and face masks are required. For additional information or to reserve a space, contact Community Hospice Bereavement Department at 606-327-2636 or 800-926-6184.
