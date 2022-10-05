The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Community Hospice is offering a new community grief support group, “What Does It Mean to be a Suicide Survivor.” The group is focused to family and friends who have lost a loved one by suicide. The four-week group will be offered in the Ironton office from 3:30-5 p.m. Mondays beginning Oct. 10. The office is located at 2029 S. 3rd Street, Ironton. Subsequent sessions will be Oct. 17, 24 and 31.

The sessions are offered as a follow-up to September’s Suicide Prevention Month. Friends and family often experience a range of unfamiliar emotional responses. The group will offer participants the opportunity to talk about their loss, understand the grieving process and the cycles of grief, and spend time with others who have experienced a similar loss.

