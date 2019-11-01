KENOVA — Administrators and teachers hope never to be put in a situation where they must break the seal of a Curaplex Stop the Bleed kit, but each school in Wayne County is now better equipped to treat injuries in the event of mass casualty situations.
The Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation donated 144 Stop the Bleed kits to the school district at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School on Friday afternoon after more than 600 school employees went through special training during the summer.
Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
“These kits are geared toward the lay person so that they can give life-saving help to another if they should ever have to. Most trauma-related deaths occur in the time between when an incident occurs and when professional medical help arrives,” said Jenny Murray, director of trauma services at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
“A full-grown adult can bleed out in five minutes. A child’s life is lost in less time than that.”
Each kit contains a basic instruction guide, one CAT tourniquet, latex gloves, and two types of emergency trauma dressing designed to clot bleeding — the contents needed to keep an individual from bleeding to death.
“These aren’t your standard first-aid kits,” said Lee Van Horn, the state coordinator for Stop the Bleed. “These are specifically designed for mass casualty, life-or-death situations.”
The 144 donated kits will be distributed to each of the district’s 18 schools based on enrollment numbers. No school will receive fewer than seven. Spring Valley, the county’s largest school, will receive 17 kits.
Each kit can be stored most anywhere in the school building except for the front office, as that is often the point of entry when mass casualty situations occur in schools. Murray said they are best kept in the classroom where they can be easily accessed by teachers.
Individual Curaplex Stop the Bleed kits can be purchased at www.buyemp.com, but Van Horn said each item in the kit can also be purchased on retail sites like Amazon or wherever medical supplies are sold.
“You can buy complete kits for around $60 or collect the items individually and maybe spend $50 altogether,” Van Horn said.
Stop the Bleed training is a free service offered by Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. For more information or to request training, call 304-526-2200.