Hospital officials to discuss changes at HIMG online

HUNTINGTON — Leaders of Mountain Health Network, St. Mary’s Medical Center and HIMG will host a Facebook Live event Tuesday morning to share more information about changes at HIMG since the acquisition.

St. Mary’s, a member of Mountain Health Network, officially acquired HIMG earlier this month.

Mark Morgan, president of HIMG, Todd Campbell, president of St. Mary’s, and Mike Mullins, president and CEO of Mountain Health Network, will join Dr. Sarah Stevens on the video.

The video will be live at 9 a.m. on HIMG’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/himgwv.

