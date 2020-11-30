CHARLESTON — Elective procedures are being halted in hospitals across West Virginia and Ohio as new cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across the country.
During Monday’s briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and state health experts announced that they have asked all hospitals and hospital systems across the state to reevaluate the surge plans that they originally created for the state’s reopening initiative, updating them to account for the recent increase in COVID-19 case numbers across West Virginia and to consider temporarily reducing the number of elective medical procedures being performed.
“Our state health experts are genuinely concerned about the possibility of our hospitals becoming overrun if things get worse,” Justice said. “Every day that we have these briefings, we are asked where we stand on hospital beds and where we stand on capacity. We’ve been in talks with the West Virginia Hospital Association and many of the state’s hospitals and we all believe that some level of reduction of elective surgeries may be needed to ensure that we will have hospital space.”
Hospitals were asked to look at surgeries to be done in the next 45 days and consider delaying them, particularly if they require a stay in the hospital.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said he believes the worst days are yet to come as people move inside.
The current number of active cases in the state has also reached a new record high of 16,787. The number of total patients hospitalized also hit a record high of 597, with 162 patients currently in the ICU.
“How many more will die?” said Justice, who was delayed by 30-40 maskless protesters outside the Capitol protesting the statewide indoor mask mandate.
Ohio hospitals are also halting surgeries, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and health experts reported Monday.
One-third of patients in Ohio hospital intensive care units have COVID-19. A record 1,180 COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds Monday. Statewide, 5,060 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.
“The reality is hospitals are making difficult decisions about delaying care,” said Dr. Andy Thomas, chief medical officer at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.
One hospital in northern Ohio recently acquired a refrigerated truck to serve as extra morgue space, he said.
Justice also said Monday he might institute “stringent mitigation measures” in specific counties as early as Wednesday.
During the state COVID-19 briefing Monday, the governor provided one specific example of such measures, saying he might order bars in border counties to close at the same time that bars in neighboring states must close. As part of COVID-19 restrictions, Ohio has ordered bars closed by 10 p.m., while Pennsylvania has set an 11 p.m. last call and midnight closure for its bars. In West Virginia, bars may serve until 3 a.m.
“People from those states are coming over to our bars,” Justice said, citing states with early bar curfews.
With COVID-19 in West Virginia surging from 24,883 cases on Nov. 1 to 47,842 cases as of 10 a.m. Monday, Justice said he and medical advisors are looking at “pinpoint” measures aimed at controlling spread in counties with the highest infection rates. He acknowledged, though, that closing businesses and activities in one county might simply drive residents across county lines to “open” counties.
“My concern with most of this stuff is, how much will it help?” Justice said. “At the end of the day, we’ll put people out of work and have businesses closed.”
Six new deaths were reported in West Virginia Monday, including an 84-year-old man from Cabell County, a 79-year-old man from Monroe County, a 93-year-old woman from Brooke County, an 87-year-old woman from Brooke County, an 89-year-old woman from Ritchie County and an 80-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 50 new positive cases.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported its 28th death, a 70-year-old man, and 40 new positive cases. Eleven of the cases are from the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland.
Statewide, 2,124 new cases were reported and 12 new deaths.