The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Following a deadly shooting outside the 4th Avenue bar, the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration has suspended The Hot Corner's liquor license, communications director Gary "Gig" Robinson confirmed Tuesday.
The public safety suspension is for 10 days. The WVABCA is working with authorities as the investigation into the shooting continues. Robinson said the review of the license is ongoing and the commissioner can decide to lift the suspension, extend it, issue a fine, terminate the license or require an improvement plan, for example.
Tyler Zhea Asbury, 19, of Lavalette, was taken off life support Sunday, succumbing to injuries that occurred from the shooting.
The investigation into the shooting started after police received a call at about 2 a.m. Sunday regarding a shooting at a bar in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.
Huntington Police officers found there was an argument at the bar, which continued outside. As two individuals got into a vehicle to leave, gunshots were fired and one person in the vehicle was struck. Officers stopped the vehicle a short distance from the bar and the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
"This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Charges will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation," Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said Monday. "Anyone having involvement or information with the incident, we ask them to contact the Huntington Police Department."
This is the second shooting involving the bar in recent years. In 2017, a man was shot in both legs by a man who just left the bar. The incident did not start in the establishment, however.