LOGAN, W.Va. — Among the 61 indictments handed up by the grand jury in Logan County during its May term is Hot Cup owner Michael Cline, who has been behind bars since February on felony charges of sexual assault and child pornography.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
Cline, 48, is listed twice in the list of indictments, which was released by the Logan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on May 10. Cline is first listed under the docket of Circuit Judge Joshua Butcher on charges of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct — which is the West Virginia code for child pornography — and use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct.
Cline is listed once again under the docket of Circuit Judge Kelly Gilmore Codispoti on those same charges, as well as second-degree sexual assault.
Cline, who owned the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan along with the building it was housed in, was arrested Feb. 9 on child pornography and sexual assault charges. One of his charges, a first-degree sexual assault charge listed in a criminal complaint involving an 11-year-old girl in 2001, is not listed in the indictment documents.
Cline has been housed at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond since his arrest over three months ago. Two attempts by him to secure a bond reduction were unsuccessful.
Cline is represented by defense attorney Matthew Hatfield of Hatfield & Hatfield PLLC in Madison, West Virginia. A trial date for Cline has not yet been listed.
