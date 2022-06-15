HUNTINGTON — Excessive heat has hit the area a week before the official start of the summer.
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, it was 92 in Huntington, according to the National Weather Service. The highest temperature on record for the city for June 14 is 96 degrees, recorded in 1930. Wednesday’s high is an expected 97 degrees.
On Monday evening, storms bringing wind gusts of up to 50 mph were recorded in the Huntington area, according to the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office, leading to power outages. A total of 62,156 Appalachian Power customers in West Virginia were without electricity at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain a possibility late Wednesday afternoon and night, with the odds growing stronger late Thursday with the expected arrival of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. As the cold front pushes through the state, a weekend of dry weather and warm afternoons is predicted.
