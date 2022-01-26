HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools is offering Verizon mobile hotspots with unlimited data to district students who have no or inadequate internet service at home.
The district will deploy the mobile hotspots at no cost for up to 2,500 students to improve internet access outside of school.
In August 2021, based on survey data from students and families, the district applied for funding through the Federal Communications Commission Emergency Connectivity Fund, which was awarded later in the fall.
The funds must be used to provide students tools and services that help close the “homework gap,” which refers to the difficulty students experience completing homework when they lack internet access at home, compared to those who have access.
Cabell County administrators made internet access a priority when they applied for and received more than $1 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund in November 2021.
The purchases made with that money included wireless mobile routers for county school buses ($258,960), Verizon mobile hotspots ($374,975) and cellular service for student hotspots ($357,375), also from Verizon.
The hotspots are centrally managed and all data runs through a filter compliant with the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA). This filter blocks inappropriate content while providing access to educational resources.
The service will run through the end of the 2022 school year.
