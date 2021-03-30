CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates voted Tuesday to establish an intermediate court of appeals in the Mountain State, something it had failed to do during the past five years.
By a margin of 56-44, the House adopted Senate Bill 275, which would establish a court that would hear appeals in certain cases from county circuit and family courts, as well as certain administrative appeals from the state.
In 2020, the intermediate courts bill died in a vote of 56-44.
The House measure differs from the bill the Senate passed Feb. 22, so senators will have to decide if they agree with the changes made to the bill.
The bill is expected to be reported to the Senate on Wednesday morning, March 31.
Among those changes is shrinking the court from two districts to one, meaning there will be three judges under the House’s proposal. The Senate had proposed a total of six judges.
Supporters of the bill say it will create predictability and clarity in the law that will attract large, out-of-state businesses to invest in West Virginia. It also would alleviate issues with the workflow of the West Virginia judicial system, they say.
They also say it would guarantee a right to appeal in every case, even if the state Supreme Court changes its current practice of issuing rulings and opinions in every appeal that comes before it.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, left the podium to speak about intermediate courts from the House floor.
Hanshaw supported this version of the bill, saying the bulk of the state’s judiciary isn’t the Supreme Court and that the bill would help disperse the caseloads of county-level judges.
“But realize that the bulk of the work, the day-to-day function of our judiciary is done by the lower tribunals. It’s done by the family court judges. It’s done by the magistrates. It’s done by the trial court judges in the circuit courts of West Virginia,” Hanshaw said. “I’d like to see those courts be able to actually focus more on actual disputes brought by West Virginians.”
Those who spoke against the bill said the court was meant to benefit corporations and would hurt West Virginians and the state’s small businesses.
They said the Supreme Court’s caseload isn’t cumbersome, and an intermediate court would do little to address other problems in the state, including issues with roads and broadband access, hunger and the opioid epidemic.
Del. Nathan Brown, D-Mingo, is an attorney by trade, and he said an out-of-state pharmacy corporation recently told him that his clients who were plaintiffs in an age discrimination case should settle their case before the intermediate court is established.
None of his constituents had asked him to establish an intermediate court, Brown said.
“You never hear the talk of the need for an intermediate court,” Brown said. “What you hear routinely is the talk about roads or broadband or a drug-free workforce. If you want to move the state forward, you should focus on those three things, not on a court that’s not needed.”
Lawmakers have heard differing estimations as to the cost of the court.
On March 4, House Judiciary Committee General Counsel Joey Spano said the court was estimated to cost $5.7 million a year to operate.
On Tuesday, House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, said the House had heard the “$5 million number,” but said the court would cost $3.6 million during its first year and $2 million each year thereafter.
Del. Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, said the bill should not be proposed because the court was one West Virginia did not need and could not afford, no matter the dollar amount on it.
Lovejoy opposed the bill in 2020 for similar reasons. This year, he said the state’s budget was an outward reflection of lawmakers’ inner priorities.
“What we choose to spend our money on tells the people what we think is important,” Lovejoy said. “This money we’re spending here for a court we do not need is not going to help our seniors. It’s not going to help our veterans. It’s not going to help our foster children that we’ve done so much to help over the last couple years. It’s not fixing a road. It’s not going to help food insecurity or hunger.”
Under the version of SB 275 passed by the House, West Virginia’s intermediate court of appeals would have one panel of three judges. Each judge would serve 10-year terms and be paid $142,500 annually.
Gov. Jim Justice would appoint the first judges to serve starting in July 2022, when the first cases would be heard. Elections for subsequent judges would be staggered in 2024, 2026 and 2028.
Filing an appeal with the court would cost $200, and the filing fee and other fees collected by the court would go to the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund.
The bill would allow the West Virginia Supreme Court to “pluck” cases pending in the intermediate court, especially if those cases are time sensitive.
The intermediate court would consider appeals that now go to the Supreme Court, the Workers’ Compensation Review Board or the West Virginia Insurance Commission’s Office of Judges.
The Office of Judges would be terminated, and the Workers’ Compensation Review Board would be expanded under the bill.
Dels. Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, and Joey Garcia, D-Marion, spoke against the bill.
McGeehan voted against the bill, saying he was concerned about the elimination of the Office of Judges, saying the state’s existing Workers’ Compensation recovery process was “very important to the livelihoods of the average guys and gals in this state.”
Seven types of cases could be appealed, but not automatically, to the intermediate court:
- Final judgments of circuit court judges in civil cases;
- Final judgments of family court judges;
- Final judgments of circuit court judges in guardianship and conservatorship matters;
- Judgments in administrative appeals, which, by law, are filed in Kanawha Circuit Court;
- Decisions by the West Virginia Health Care Authority regarding certificates of need;
- Decisions from the Office of Judges in the West Virginia Insurance Commission, before the office is terminated; and
- Final orders of the Workers’ Compensation Board of Review issued after June 30, 2022.
Cases that would be automatically appealed to the Supreme Court, and bypass the intermediate court altogether, include criminal, juvenile, child abuse and neglect, and mental hygiene, as well as certified questions of law from circuit and federal courts.
After the intermediate court has issued a ruling in a given case, that case could then be appealed to the West Virginia Supreme Court.
Del. Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming, a self-employed trucker by trade, said the bill would hurt small businesses and independent workers by allowing insurance companies and big corporations to bury people in lawsuits and appeals.
“Are we here to help West Virginia’s people, or are we here to serve big businesses that may not locate here or the few that are here?” Paynter asked. “We gotta take care of the people who are here, and this does nothing close to that.”
Del. Trenton Barnhart, R-Pleasants, said supporting the bill was a “no-brainer” because it was only going to help West Virginia.
“I tell you right now, when businesses are looking at locating places, they look at a lot of things,” Barnhart said. “They really want a state with predictability, and they want certainty. That’s not just in the marketplace. That’s in the judiciary, too. They want to know their investment will be protected and that they will get a fair hearing and a full, meaningful right to appeal.”
During a public hearing about SB 275 on March 4, representatives from the West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association, the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Americans For Prosperity-West Virginia spoke in favor of the bill.
Representatives from the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, West Virginians for Clean Elections and the West Virginia Chapter of the ACLU also spoke against the bill.
On Tuesday, Jonathan Mani, executive director of the West Virginia Association for Justice, called the bill an unnecessary expiation of state government.
“Today, the West Virginia Legislature abandoned core conservative values of shrinking government and fiscal responsibility,” Mani said. “Rather than spending our limited resources combating the opiate epidemic and helping abandoned and abused children, the Legislature allocated millions of dollars to create another layer of government and provide six-figure salaries for judges. Our state lawmakers put the wants of billion-dollar corporate special interests and their lobbyists ahead of the needs of West Virginia and the people who live here.”
The 2021 West Virginia legislative session ends April 10.